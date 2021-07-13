Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Makes New $141,000 Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 1,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,164. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.