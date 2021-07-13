Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases New Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $50,972,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XM shares. HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE:XM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,340. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

