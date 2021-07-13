Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 46,664 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

