Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $20,862.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,583.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.03 or 0.06079909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.32 or 0.01446498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00404171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00141785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.00630849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00421594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00323436 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

