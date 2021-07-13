Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 58,395 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
