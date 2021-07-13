Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 58,395 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

