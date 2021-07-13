Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $21.89. Meridian Bioscience shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 9,887 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $807.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $113,973,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

