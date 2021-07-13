Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 77,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,834,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Specifically, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.