Mark G. Parker Sells 140,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.35. 104,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,202,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $162.43. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,388,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

