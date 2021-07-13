Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $623,430.28 and $231,000.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00159657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.77 or 1.00004731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00956891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

