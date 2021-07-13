Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 40,000 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.88, for a total value of $19,035,200.00.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.34, for a total value of $19,606,950.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $536.62. 1,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.01 and a twelve month high of $542.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.