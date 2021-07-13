1,237,258 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,237,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NOV by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 754,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 26,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

