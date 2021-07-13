BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 473,250 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50.
NYSE BTAI traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,644. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.