BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta Sells 473,250 Shares

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTAI) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50.

NYSE BTAI traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,644. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

