HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.46. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HVBT)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

