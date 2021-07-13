IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 47,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,955,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

