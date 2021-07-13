NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of MAA opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $182.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

