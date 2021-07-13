Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $257,000 Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $3,107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

