Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 119,600 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

STM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

