Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lifted by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 2.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $126,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.37. 4,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,482. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

