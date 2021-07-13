Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 711,460 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,301,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,237,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 1,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,315. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

