Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.24% of Ardelyx worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 810,300 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 479,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 360,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 8,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,362. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

