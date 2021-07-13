Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $171.28 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

