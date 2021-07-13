James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $190.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $186.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $763.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 1,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

