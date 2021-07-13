BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $111.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. 1,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83. BRP has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

