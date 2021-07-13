InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $110.07, with a volume of 6635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.20.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Get InMode alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.