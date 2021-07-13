Titus Wealth Management Purchases 67 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.47. 198,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,879. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.94 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

