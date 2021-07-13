Titus Wealth Management Increases Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 375,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 60,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,898. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

