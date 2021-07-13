Titus Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.16. 10,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.