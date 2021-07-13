Omni Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 61,029 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Omni Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTAQ remained flat at $$9.91 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

