The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NYSE:CUBA) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 28,300 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NYSE:CUBA) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $570,245.00.

Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,392. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

