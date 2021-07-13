Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,938,309 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,596,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,381,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

