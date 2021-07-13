Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSII opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. FS Development Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

