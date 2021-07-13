Walleye Trading LLC Buys 817 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $225.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

