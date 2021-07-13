Walleye Trading LLC Buys New Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

Shares of EBACU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

