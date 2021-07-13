The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Insider Sells $26,457,583.32 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32.
NYSE:JYNT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69.
The Joint Company Profile
