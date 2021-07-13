The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) Insider Sells $26,457,583.32 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NYSE:JYNT) insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $26,457,583.32.

NYSE:JYNT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,169. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.69.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

