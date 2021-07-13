The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust Sells 97,971 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 97,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total transaction of $29,443,224.63. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.16. 3,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $322.22.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

