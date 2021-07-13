Omni Partners LLP Buys New Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERAU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Tuesday. 12,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

