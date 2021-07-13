Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,028 shares of company stock worth $7,191,974 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 356,688 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

