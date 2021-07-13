Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 613.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 569.60 ($7.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,092. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,744.99. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.