Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $97.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after purchasing an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,242,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.73. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34. Autoliv has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.