Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 7,250,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00.

Sca Horus Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SNCY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,802. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

