AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CEO Carl L. G. Hansen Sells 6,000,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $144,780,000.00.

Shares of ABCL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,919. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $71.91.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.