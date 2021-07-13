Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) Major Shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NYSE:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,730. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

