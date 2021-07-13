iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lowered by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.64. The company had a trading volume of 722,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.