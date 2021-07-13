BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.43

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$62.43 and last traded at C$62.27, with a volume of 118765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.