Titus Wealth Management Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Titus Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 722,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,714,428. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $138.64 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.