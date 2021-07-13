First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,925 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.57. 93,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.96.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

