Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,418 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 82,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.37. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.