Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.70. 95,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.74. The company has a market capitalization of $356.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.37.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

