Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,088. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $226.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.