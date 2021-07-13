Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,438 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.55% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,045. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

